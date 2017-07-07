Live Traffic Blog

Mobile, AL (WKRG)-

5:55 a.m.- Alabama Highway Patrol telling us they’re on the scene of an accident Newburn Road at Highway 158 there at the curve. That’s West of Saraland and it does involve some roadblock so avoid that area. A wrecker is getting to the scene to try and help out. Beyond that we’re moving along well coming down I-65. Mobile Police not working any accidents right now. The Bayway and Causeway look good, no problems through either of the tunnels. In Pensacola both Pensacola Police and Florida Highway Patrol reporting no accidents to begin your Friday.

5:35 a.m.- We’ve had a new accident occurred Newburn Road there at Highway 158 West of Saraland. It involves couple vehicles and the roadway is blocked as they’re waiting for a wrecker to get to the scene. There was an earlier accident Government Boulevard near Pine Hill Drive that Mobile police was able to clear. No problems though right now in the downtown area. We’re looking good on the bayway and Causeway and no trouble spots to tell you to avoid in the Pensacola area.

5:06 a.m.- Well if you’re getting out and about here on this early Friday morning; we begin with a fender bender on Government Boulevard there in the 2500 block (that’s near the cross section of Pine Hill Drive), Mobile police on the scene of a fender bender in that area. Beyond that we’re looking good on the Bayway and Causeway. No problems right now through either of the tunnels and no problems coming down I-65. No issues in Pensacola according to Florida Highway Patrol.