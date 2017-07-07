Former Mobile Christian star begins next chapter with University of Arizona

Related Coverage Mobile Christian’s Andres Fox gives recruiting update

MOBILE, Ala. – “It’s the start of a new journey for him and as far as getting the opportunity to get an education at a major program, it was really good,” said Mobile Christian coach Ronnie Cottrell.

After over 1,500 miles in the car, former Mobile Christian star Troy Young is officially an Arizona resident.

“Toy was a great teammate on our journey. He slept most of the way, but we had a great time,” said Coach Cottrell.

A few weeks ago coach and Troy loaded up a car and headed west, as Troy begins the next chapter of his football career at the University of Arizona.

“Well it was hard to get lost because it was I-10 straight shot,” said Coach Cottrell.

The drive was easy, but long.

It gave Coach Cottrell a chance to help Troy prepare for his new challenge.

“Mostly we just discussed going into this situation, and he’s a very mature guy. More just discussions about what the future was going to be and dealing with that,” said Coach Cottrell.

Coach was able to help Troy get set up out in Arizona, and says the future is bright for his former star player.

“When I was emotional was when I left,” he said. “I really think he’s going to have a lot of success there. He’s just a fine person and he’s going to be a great leader for them.”