Florida tax office worker accused in $16 million fraud case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – An employee in a Florida tax office is accused in a scheme that used forged documents to defraud 28 property owners out of $1.6 million.

Robert Martinez was arrested at work on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale. Broward Sheriff’s detective John Calabro tells the Sun Sentinel Martinez was working with five people who provided forged documents and received the money.

He says five of the former property owners were dead and another was in federal prison when the notarized documents were signed, which allowed others to collect the money on their behalf.

Calabro says arrest warrants have been issued for the other five people. Martinez faces multiple counts of official misconduct.

He remains jailed on a $915,000 bond, based on 102 counts against him.

