Firefighters Battle Massive Fire at Construction Site in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (WKRG) – Oakland, California firefighters are battling a major fire early Friday morning.

The four-alarm fire is at a builiding under construction in Uptown Oakland. The building was going to be a multi-use residential building with parking.

People nearby are being evacuated and streets are blocked off.

Thick, heavy black smoke from the site is visible for miles. Embers are falling onto the streets and buildings in the area.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.