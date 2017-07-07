Fidget Spinner Catches on Fire

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) — Fidget spinners are everywhere but are they a fire hazard? A family in Gardendale, Alabama says their fidget spinner burst into flames after being put on the charger.

A few days ago, Kimberly Allums heard her son screaming upstairs. He had plugged in his Bluetooth fidget spinner. You can play music through built-in speakers in some of the spinners.

Allums says the fidget spinner had only been charging for less than 45 minutes when it caught fire. Her son quickly put water on it in the sink.

The fidget spinner also scorched a small section of carpet. Kimberly is thankful they caught it in time and says things could have been a lot worse.

Kimberly tried tracking down the company that sells these fidget spinners but hasn’t had any luck. On the box it says “Made in China” and that’s about it.

There have been warnings about fidget spinners being a choking hazard. The Consumer Product Safety Commission is looking into the incidents of choking.

After making the CPSC aware of this incident, they say they are looking into the claims Ms. Allums is making about this particular model fidget spinner