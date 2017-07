A Celebration of Life is planned this Sunday, July 9, for Henry Wise. The Baldwin County teen has been missing since a jet ski accident on July 4.

Wise was riding a jet ski in Port St. Joe, Florida, east of Panama City Beach on Tuesday. His jet ski collided with a boat. Crews have been searching for Wise since the accident.

Sunday’s service will be held on the Bluff at Bayside Academy in Daphne. A visitation will begin at 5:30 pm. The Celebration of Life follows at 7 pm.