MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS) — Georgia police say a man claims to have a bomb inside the Wells Fargo bank in Marietta Friday morning

Authorities received a call about the incident around 9:30 am saying there was a man claiming to have a bomb in the bank after his robbery attempt failed.

Police believe there are a number of hostages inside the bank, the exact number is unknown.

The SWAT, bomb and K9 teams have responded to the bank.

Roads in the area have been blocked off until the situation is resolved.