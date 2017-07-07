Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey shakes up gubernatorial cabinet

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey continues to shake-up her cabinet and staff, slowly replacing Bentley appointees with her own picks.

The governor’s office announced Thursday that Ivey named Lynn Beshear as commissioner of the Alabama Department of Mental Health. The governor also signaled that she will name her own picks to three other positions.

Her office said she accepted the resignations of Joanne Hale, as acting secretary of the office of information technology and Neal Morrison, as commissioner of senior services.

Ivey’s office also indicated that Emergency Management Director Art Faulkner will retire Sept. 5. Ivey is also replacing multiple staff members. Daniel Sparkman has been promoted to press secretary, replacing Eileen Jones.

“I am thankful for the staff members who stayed on to help us make it through this quick transition,” Gov. Ivey said in a press release. “I am also especially thankful to Eileen Jones for her willingness to join my administration early on to help us get our feet on the ground and off to an effective start; I wish her well in her future endeavors.”

Ivey became governor in April after then-Gov. Robert Bentley resigned amid an impeachment push and a state investigation.