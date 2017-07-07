11-Year-Old Saves Baby Brother from Overturned SUV

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a single moment, the Wilkerson family’s world turned upside.

The family was driving down Airport Boulevard last Friday when, according to the crash report, a Fed-Ex truck ran a red light and t-boned the Wilkerson’s SUV, causing it to flip over with the Wilkersons still inside.

That’s when 11-year-old Grayson Wilkerson unbuckled his seat belt and rescued his 14-month-old baby brother, Preston, who was trapped inside the overturned SUV. The entire family made it out safely, and now the community is rallying behind Grayson’s selfless actions.

When the family went to pick out a new car after the crash, U-J Cheverlot posted on Facebook that Grayson is “a local hero in our eyes & a superhero to his little brother!” The post is getting a lot of attention from people in the community praising the young man’s efforts.

News 5’s Emily DeVoe is sitting down with Grayson and his family this afternoon and will share his heroic story tonight on NEWS 5.

