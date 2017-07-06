Watch: Hungry Bear Opens Fridge, Rummages Through Home

Colorado Springs, CO.(KRDO) – A bear was shot and killed after breaking into a home in Colorado Springs. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the bear broke into a home on Brandywine Drive in the Broadmoor Bluffs area Monday night.

The bear trashed the kitchen, rummaged through bedrooms and then busted out through a door, said Bill Vogrin with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Parks and Wildlife officers tracked the bear down Tuesday morning and euthanized it.

Parks and Wildlife tells KRDO it’s the same bear that was caught on camera last week in a garage in that same area.

