Trump, Merkel to Meet One-on-One in Germany

Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump
(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) – President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet immediately after he arrives in Germany to attend an international summit.

The White House says Trump and Merkel are to meet privately Thursday night at a hotel in Hamburg before members of their delegations join the talks.

Merkel remains disappointed in Trump’s decision last month to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement. She has called it “extraordinarily regrettable” and has noted that numerous U.S. states and cities want to continue participating.

Trump says he withdrew because the pact was unfair to the United States.

Merkel also said this week that she stands by her suggestion that Europe can no longer entirely rely on the U.S. She said Germany and China can work together to help calm world troubles.

