MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Fire crews are responding to a tanker fire on Interstate 65 in Mobile County Thursday morning.

A viewer sent a picture to News Five that shows the tanker with the front end of the truck on fire. The incident happened in the southbound lanes of I-65 at Exit 19 near Creola.

It is unknown what the tanker is carrying. It belongs to Praxair which transports industrial gases around the country.

News Five has a crew on the way to the scene to bring you updates.