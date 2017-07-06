Toddler Drowns In Pool

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) – A toddler is dead after falling into a backyard pool at a Florida home.

Local news outlets report that the 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead Wednesday morning at a Hollywood hospital.

Pembroke Pines police say they child had been at a Fourth of July party with his mother and siblings.

He was found submerged in the water Tuesday evening after being there for an unknown amount of time.

No charges were immediately filed.

