Suspicious Moving Truck Prompts Bomb Squad Response At Hanscom Air Force Base

BEDFORD (CBS) – The bomb squad has been called to Hanscom Air Force Base after something of “concern” was found in a moving truck during a routine vehicle inspection.

The situation began around 9 a.m. Thursday, and the Massachusetts State Police bomb squad was called a short time later.

A Big Foot Moving and Storage truck is stopped at the gate to the base. The company spokesman told WBZ-TV they are unsure what is going on at this point in the investigation.

State Police said the routine screening found “potentially hazardous material.”

Bedford Police said they are monitoring the situation but that there is “no danger to the community at this time.”

The State Fire Marshal’s office said an assessment is underway of two suspicious vehicles, adding that standard protocol is being followed.