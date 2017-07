GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) – Strong storms have caused isolated damage in north Alabama.

The National Weather Service says storms with winds blowing as hard as 50 mph knocked down trees and toppled power lines in the northeast Alabama city of Gadsden on Wednesday.

No injuries were reported, but storms were still moving through the region.

Forecasters say heavy rain and more damaging winds were possible north of Interstate 20.

The weather service says strong storms also were developing in south Alabama.