Soldier From Fort Walton Beach Drowns in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Fort Benning soldier originally from Fort Walton Beach, Florida drowned in the Chattahoochee River in Georgia. Searchers pulled the Body of Pfc. Michael S. Ferreira from the river Wednesday morning. Ferreira was 23-years-old. He was initially reported missing Monday after he went swimming in the Chattahoochee River. Ferreira was recently assigned to the 30th Adjutant General Battalion at Fort Benning. His awards include the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon. Ferreira has not deployed in support of any overseas operations.

A press release from the base reads in part: “This is a tragic loss,” said Lt. Col. Kevin Poole, Commander of the 30 AG Battalion. “While Pfc. Ferreira was only recently assigned to Fort Benning, we are truly saddened to lose a member of our Army family.” Ferreira, who reported to Fort Benning for training on July 2, was scheduled to attend Armor training while at Fort Benning. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Pfc. Ferreira’s family and friends during this exceptionally challenging time,” Poole said.

Friends say Ferreira was in Columbus Georgia visiting friends for the 4th of July Holiday.