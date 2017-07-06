Search Continues for Missing Baldwin County Teen, Henry Wise

It’s day three of searching the waters of Saint Joseph Bay.

The Coast Guard pulled out of the search yesterday but the Gulf County Sheriff, Florida Fish and Wildlife and a number of volunteers continue scanning the waters for any sign of Henry Wise.

He hasn’t been seen since a jet ski accident on the Fourth of July when he and his passenger collided with a 24-foot boat.

Dogs, planes and even divers are being used to bring some peace to the Wise family.

“We spoke with the family yesterday and we were not even discussing any kind of drawback or drawdown until we’re at 72 hours,” said Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison. “At that point, we’ll reassess then – but right now we’re just hoping and praying something will happen.”

Gavin Primm of Daphne was also on that jet ski. He has spent the last couple of days in the hospital but continues to improve and is now listed in stable condition.

(Video courtesy: WMBB, Panama City, FL)