Police Release Names of Three Slain in Alabama Barbershop

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Authorities have released the names of three men killed at a barber shop in central Alabama as they continue the search for suspects in the shootings.

Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson said Wednesday the dead include 50-year-old Al Benson of Elmore County; and 58-year-old Eddie Dean Scott; and 45-year-old Anthony Smith, both of Autauga County.

The three were shot to death late Monday at Hook-Up Barber and Style in Prattville.

A fourth person was wounded. Police say the victims were killed in what appears to be an after-hours robbery at the shop.

Officers are looking for a man identified as 35-year-Marty Morgan of Prattville and another, unidentified person.

Police say Morgan is wanted for charges including murder and attempted murder.