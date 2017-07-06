Pensacola Police Searching for Missing Saraland Woman

Pensacola police are asking for help finding a woman missing for almost two weeks.

In a press release to News 5 the department says:

Pensacola Police are trying to locate a woman who hasn’t been seen by her family since June 24. Michelle Lynne Hamilton, 36, of Saraland, Ala., was last seen around 3 a.m. June 24 at a friend’s house on Christy Drive in Pensacola. She was driving her slate gray 2015 Kia Forte with an Alabama license tag of 2BT6923. Detective Joshua Hudson said Hamilton was last known to have stayed at the Queen Mary Inn, 8240 N. Davis Highway, Pensacola, with a man identified as Christopher Wayne Holt, 45, whose last known address was the 1200 block of Ten Mile Road, Pensacola. Hamilton is approximately 5 feet 3, 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. A friend of Hamilton’s contacted Pensacola Police around 2:30 p.m. today and reported her missing. Anyone having information on Hamilton’s or Holt’s location is asked to contact Detective Joshua Hudson at 435 – 1987 or the Pensacola Police Department at 435 – 1900.