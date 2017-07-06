Pedestrian Killed In Hit and Run

WKRG Staff Published:

Mobile County (WKRG) – Alabama State Troopers are investigating a deadly hit and run accident. According to investigators, 48-year old Tania Lynne McPherson was walking down the middle of McCrary Road today when she was hit by a vehicle. Troopers say the incident happened about 2.6 miles north of Semmes.

The driver of the vehicle left. before emergency crews arrived. Troopers say McPherson was dead at the scene.

If you have any information about the crash, call Alabama State Troopers at 251-660-2300.

