Passenger Tries To Enter Cockpit On Delta Flight

(CNN) A Delta Air Lines flight 129 made a turn back soon after takeoff from Seattle to Beijing on Thursday night after a passenger attempted to enter the cockpit.

Three people were injured in the incident, including two passengers and one crew member, according to witnesses.
The aircraft, a twin-aisle Boeing 767-300ER, returned to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport safely under Department of Defense escort.
The Federal Aviation Administration and Delta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

