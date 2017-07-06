Mobile Man Arrested for Stabbing in Bienville Square

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police officers arrested a man in Bienville Square Wednesday night around 8:15 p.m. after responding to a report of one stabbed.

Officers located 60-year-old Lorenzo Robinson, who was later arrested and transported to Mobile County Metro Jail.

Authorities found one male victim suffering from an apparent stab wound. The victim was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

Robinson is charged with second-degree assault. According to the Mobile County jail log, he has a long record of public intoxication and other criminal charges.

Robinson is currently in jail as of 2:30pm on Thursday.