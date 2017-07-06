Mobile Christian’s Andres Fox gives recruiting update

MOBILE, Ala. – Where will Mobile Christian defensive end Andres Fox play college football?

That was the topic of our conversation Thursday afternoon. The defensive lineman is considered a three or four-star prospect depending on what recruiting website you look at.

Fox has grabbed the attention of some of the nation’s top programs as well.

Fox says his Top-3 are currently Auburn, Alabama and LSU, in no particular order.

While the recruitment process has been fun, it hasn’t been easy.

“It feels great to be in that position. I kind of just want to get it over with, so I can focus on the season,” said Fox.

Fox said he’s made visits to LSU, Alabama and Auburn.

When visiting Alabama, Fox got the chance to work with some of the coaching staff.

“I went to Alabama and I worked with the coaches, I learned a ton,” said the defensive lineman.

Fox said his visits to Auburn and LSU got him acquainted with the campus and coaching staffs as well.

There is currently no timetable for a decision.

“I would hope before the season, but I doubt it,” said Fox.

The defensive lineman is going to take his time, because he knows this isn’t going to be an easy choice.

“The toughest part is going to be letting them down, because I’m only going to pick one,” said Fox.