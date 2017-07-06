Live Traffic Blog

Mobile, AL (WKRG)-

5:35 a.m.- Alabama Highway Patrol is beginning the morning with an accident at McCrary Road there at Carmary in the Semmes Community. Expect a little delay there. Coming down I-65 we look good. Though in the downtown area where accident-free according to Mobile Police. No problems on the Bayway or Causeway,running smoothly both directions and through the tunnels. A new trouble spot in Pensacola there an accident with injuries Ely Road there at East Johnson Avenue with possible roadblock so avoid that area too.

5:06 a.m.- Our first check of traffic here on this early Thursday reveals an accident in the Semmes area at McCreary at Carmary. Watch for a little delay there if you know where that is. Beyond that though in Mobile we’re moving along well, no problems coming down I-65. Mobile police reporting no accidents. The Bayway and Causeway is rolling along smoothly and no problems through either of the tunnels. No accidents to report along the Panhandle in Florida.