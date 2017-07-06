Little League Champ Gets Ring Back

Santa Rosa Beach, Florida (WKRG) – A 6-year old boy has his Louisiana Little League State Championship ring back, just in time to compete in the Little League World Series. It’s all thanks to the hard work of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

The ring was reportedly stolen along with a bat bag filled with $500 of baseball equipment and a $900 drone when a car on Magnolia Creek Road in Santa Rosa Beach was burglarized overnight. According to a release from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, most of the stolen items belong to the little boy who plays for the 9U Louisiana Knights in Mandeville, Louisiana. The young man and his team recently won the Mid-Summer Games Championship.

While investigating the burglary, Sheriff’s investigators found footprints leading away from the crime scene. Deputies tracked the trail to a home on Pepper Tree Road and questioned the person living there. She told investigators 29-year old Stephen Grant came to her home early that morning and asked if she would like to see his new drone.

Investigators followed that tip and found Grant at his home off 1st Street. That’s where they discovered Grant’s sneakers matched the unique footprints found at the scene of the car burglary.

Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson called the investigation “great police work.”

Grant was arrested for burglary and grand theft. He was just released from jail last month for violating probation.