Lightning Strike Causes House Fire in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Firefighters with Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a house fire Thursday afternoon that was caused by a lightning strike.

Strong thunderstorms were moving through Mobile County when lightning struck the home on Boykin Boulevard off Dauphin Island Parkway.

A mother and her three children were inside the home when the fire started, and luckily, the entire family was not injured. However, the family cat did not survive the fire.

According to Mobile Fire-Rescue, the home was damaged by the flames. News Five will update when more information becomes available.