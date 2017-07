GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A three-vehicle accident Thursday morning turned deadly near Lucedale, Miss.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash on Old Highway 63 just north of Antioch Road, which is about a mile south of Lucedale.

According to deputies with the George County Sheriff’s Office, the crash involved a fatality. No other information was provided about the victims or the crash.

