Candy Rush: Disguising Illegal Drugs

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There is a new twist in the battle against illegal drugs. Potentially dangerous drugs are turning up with a different look, less conspicuous, and in many cases, kid-friendly. But they aren’t.

Law Enforcement officers are currently investigating cases where drugs were disguised as candy or other edible products. In Indiana, for example, officers seized Sweetart candy that had been laced with heroin, methamphetamine and the prescription drug Xanax.

In Texas, officers arrested a couple and seized packages of lollipops laced with meth, many in the shape of popular Star Wars characters or Batman.

Even on the Gulf Coast, a woman was arrested in March for selling marijuana-laced lollipops on the beach in Okaloosa County, Florida. And a teen was arrested in Jackson County, Mississippi for what Sheriff Mike Ezell said was the first he’d seen in 37 years of law enforcement, drug-infused cereal. Packages of zip-lock bags filled with Rice Krispie Treats and Chex Mix infused with THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.