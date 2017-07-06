BREAKING: Woman Commits Suicide During Standoff with Police in Pensacola

4:00PM UPDATE: News 5’s Katrice Nolan is told at the scene that the woman involved in the standoff with police has committed suicide with a firearm. We are working on our full report coming up on News 5 at 5:00 and 6:00.

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — Pensacola Police tell News 5 they are evacuating a neighborhood because of a standoff. Police say a woman is threatening to harm herself inside a home on Belmont Drive, but officers have set up a perimeter at 8th and LaRue. Neighbors in that area are being asked to leave.

Police tell News 5 the woman inside the home does have a gun.The incident reportedly started when the woman called a friend and asked that person to come get her baby. She allegedly told the person she was going to harm herself. The friend removed the baby from the home and called the police.