Work Release Inmate Escapes, Steals Truck in Mobile County

By Published:
Wanted escaped work release inmate, Jared Stokley

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a work release inmate who left his work site and stole a truck.
Authorities need your help finding Jared Stokley. MCSO says he walked off his job site on Dauphin Island Parkway around 7:45 a.m on Wednesday.
He allegedly took off in a stolen white 2001 Dodge Durango with an attached trailer. The trailer contained a Toro lawnmower.
If you know where Stokley is please call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.

