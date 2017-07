A rare sighting in a Mobile County creek Wednesday, and it was caught on camera. Tim Jackson sent News 5 video of the sighting, six or seven manatees swimming in a creek off of the Dog River. He tells News 5 that some of the animals, spotted in the Cypress Shores area appeared to be possibly babies, perhaps that it was a family of manatees in the creek.

