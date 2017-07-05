WATCH: Alabama Roofing Company to Give AR-15 with Every Roof Installation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This video is catching a lot of attention on social media.

In the spirit of Independence Day, the Alabama roofing company owner, Zach Blenkinsopp, posted an ad on Faceboook to beef up business by promoting a gun giveaway for every roof his company installs. Digital Roofing Innovations is giving away an AR-15 rifle with any new roof installation.

“Now some of you might be sitting there saying, ‘that sounds like a gimmick.’ A gimmick you say? Well my gosh, I’m a Navy veteran, active duty eight and a half years. My roofing company is not a gimmick and this baby is not either. It’s here to protect you and your family,” Blenkinsopp says in his video.

Digital Roofing Innovations is headquartered in Decatur, Alabama and covers all of northern Alabama and Nashville, Tennessee.