Scambuster: Local Coffee Shop Hit By Scammers

Carpe Diem Coffee and Tea company was recently the victim of an all too familiar scam. Their network was hacked, and scammers sent out emails that made it look like they came from the coffee shop. Kristina Barrett with Computer Crew says these emails are intended to trick you.

“It’ll feel familiar and it makes it feel welcomed because it does have that person’s name attached to it or it may have a specific business,” says Kristina Barrett with Computer Crew.

The emails may have the business’ name, but inside is a phishing scheme aimed at getting your information.

In a real email sent from the owner of Carpe Diem, he says: “It has come to our attention that fake phishing emails were sent from our email account today.” He goes on to warn customers: “Please do not click on any links contained in an email that appears to come from WeTransfer. [We] will never ask for any information regarding your login credentials and/or passwords to any websites.”

In this particular scam, the link looks like it’s from a file transfer service, but other phishing emails could link from anywhere, and be about anything.

“Well, it’s an advertisement or it’s a link to a ‘Hey I found this new amazing product, click the link.’ And obviously, don’t click the link,” says Barrett.

That link could open your computer up to malware or ransomware.

“Some of those links are allowing a remote connection. Like you’re clicking on the links, you’re giving them permission to access the information on your computer.”

And you may not realize it’s even there until it’s too late.

The lesson here is never to click on a link in a suspicious looking email. If you’re not sure, call the person or business that the email looks like it came from. And if your computer is infected with a virus, unplug it immediately and take it to an expert like those at the Computer Crew.