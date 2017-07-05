Pensacola Man Arrested for Stabbings on Busy Highway

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – The Pensacola Police Department arrested a man Wednesday following a stabbing on a busy highway on July 4th.

34-year-old Clayton Weaver from Pensacola was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated battery. Police say he stabbed two people on Bayfront Parkway Tuesday night around 10 p.m. following the fireworks show for Independence Day in Downtown Pensacola.

Authorities identified the two victims in the stabbing as 24-year-old Robert Hawkins and 26-year-old Shawn Hawkins.

According to Detective Anthony Giorgio with Pensacola Police, three men and a woman had been drinking when they got into a verbal argument that escalated into Robert and Shawn Hawkins being stabbed by Weaver.

Weaver was booked into Escambia County Jail and his bond was set at $20,000.