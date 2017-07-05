Oil Explosion, Fire in North Baldwin County

Baldwin County Emergency Management officials say an extensive fire and possible explosion occurred this morning near Hubbard Landing in the Stockton community.

EMA director Reggie Chitwood says one of four oil wells was involved in the incident. Oil overflowed a retention pond and a tank collapsed, according to Chitwood. Crews were able to stop the flow of oil about 200 yards from the Tensaw River.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Mangement is responding. Pruet Production Company owns the property.