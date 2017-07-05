Oil Explosion, Fire in North Baldwin County

By Published:

Baldwin County Emergency Management officials say an extensive fire and possible explosion occurred this morning near Hubbard Landing in the Stockton community.

EMA director Reggie Chitwood says one of four oil wells was involved in the incident. Oil overflowed a retention pond and a tank collapsed, according to Chitwood. Crews were able to stop the flow of oil about 200 yards from the Tensaw River.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Mangement is responding.  Pruet Production Company owns the property.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s