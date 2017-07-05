New Tropical Depression in Atlantic

Tropical Depression #4 has formed in the central Atlantic.

Coordinates from the National Hurricane Center…

LOCATION…12.8N 38.4W

ABOUT 1545 MI E OF THE LESSER ANTILLES

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…30 MPH

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 14 MPH

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1009 MB…29.80 INCHES

At 9:30pm Central Time, the center of Tropical Depression Four was located near latitude 12.8 North, longitude 38.4 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph and this motion is likely to continue with an increase in forward speed during the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is not currently likely to become a tropical storm.

The forecast track takes it west-northwest, not entering the Caribbean.

Follow the track on your free News 5 weather app or on the WKRG interactive tracker.

There have been 3 named storms in the Atlantic so far this year. Hurricane season runs through November.