New Storm Brewing in the Tropics?

MOBILE, AL (WKRG)- We are well into the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season and we have already had three named storms. In the coming days there is a high probability that we see the fourth named storm of the season. The next name on the board is Don.

There is a tropical wave that is located in the central Atlantic located about 800 miles west southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. This has a 70% chance of developing into a tropical system (depression or tropical storm) within the next 48 hours.

Spaghetti models take this potential system mainly west northwest and the general trend is for it to go north of the Caribbean.

Being that this disturbance is so far away, it currently poses no threat, but we will continue to watch it closely. If anything changes we will bring you updates online, on-air, and through social media.