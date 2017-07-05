Mobile Man Arrested for Stealing Tip Jar from Starbucks

By Published:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Police Department arrested a man Monday after he allegedly stole the tip jar from a drive-thru window.

20-year-old Jonathan Shirazi was arrested and booked into Mobile Metro Jail. He is charged with robbery first degree and domestic violence. As of Wednesday afternoon, he was still booked into jail.

The victim told officers that a man armed with a gun came up to the drive-thru window at Starbucks and took the currency jar.

It occurred at the Starbucks location on Hillcrest Road in Mobile on Monday after 7:30 p.m.

 

