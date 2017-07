Alabama State Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man.

55-year-old Robert Glenn Thrower of Atmore was killed when the 1996 Chevy Blazer he was driving left Highway 29, hit an embankment and overturned, according to State Troopers.

Investigators say Thrower was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the SUV.

The accident happened around 2:00 Tuesday afternoon (7/4) in the Dixie Community of Escambia County, Alabama.