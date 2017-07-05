“He had a huge heart,” Friends of missing Jet Skier Describe the Bayside Graduate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As rescue crews in Port St. Joe Florida resumed their search for Baldwin County teenager Henry Wise who went missing after a wreck involving his jet ski and a boat, his friends shared with News 5 memories of the Bayside graduate.

“He lived a full life,” classmate Sam Gray wrote in a text message. ” He had a huge heart and plans for a great future. He told me many times privately that he wanted something more for his life; that he wanted to do good for his community.”

The search for Wise began Tuesday night after a boat near Highland Marina in Gulf County, Florida collided with the jet ski, carrying Wise and another Baldwin County teenager named Gavin Primm, who was severely injured and is currently in the hospital.

According to authorities, a second jet ski was following behind Wise and Primm and saw the accident occur. Primm was pulled out of the water by the second jet ski, but Wise was never located. A spokesperson for the Coast Guard said his life jacket was cut off by the boat’s propeller.

At Bayside Academy, Wise not only made an impression on the football team as a wide receiver and cornerback but made an impact on everyone he met.

“I moved to Fairhope two years ago. A career public schooler, it was a little daunting for me to go to a small private school where it

seemed as though everyone had known each other since kindergarten. Henry was one of the first kids to reach out to me and make me feel welcome at Bayside,” soccer teammate Jacob Asher told us. “Henry had an incredible work ethic and was a great mentor to the younger kids on the team as well. Ask any middle schooler at Bayside who their favorite senior was, and they’ll more than likely tell you Henry Wise.”

Many of Wise’s classmates gathered at Bayside Academy on Wednesday for a prayer vigil, while Gray and others traveled to Florida to comfort the family. “If I had a quote to describe him, it would be this: ‘ Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends (John 15:13),'” Grey wrote.