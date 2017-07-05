Golf Cart Taxi Vote in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Tonight, the city council in Auburn, Alabama is expected to vote on amending a city ordinance that would allow vehicles, like golf carts, to be driven on certain city streets at certain times. Currently, low speed vehicles, like golf carts, are not allowed on city roadways.

The city has been approached by various people about providing a shuttle service that would be used for events like game days or downtown events.

The city says this would help alleviate some of the strain of parking in downtown Auburn.

It would take a majority vote to amend the ordinance.

City council is also expected to discuss an item that could allow Sunday alcohol sales before noon.

 

