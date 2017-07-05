Give Blood at the WKRG “Dog Days of Summer” Blood Drive

You can give the gift of life and much more. Come see us Wednesday, July 12th at News 5 and give the gift of life. The “Dog Days of Summer” blood drive will be from 8AM to 6PM that day. All donors will receive a free thank you gift from LifeSouth and food from Firehouse Subs and Blue Bell Ice Cream. Since we are in the “Dog Days of Summer”, for each blood donation received, LifeSouth will donate one Beauregard the bloodhound stuffed animal to USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital.

Get more info and let your friends know you will be going by checking into our event page on Facebook!