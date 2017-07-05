Give Blood at the WKRG “Dog Days of Summer” Blood Drive

By Published: Updated:

You can give the gift of life and much more. Come see us Wednesday, July 12th at News 5 and give the gift of life. The “Dog Days of Summer” blood drive will be from 8AM to 6PM that day. All donors will receive a free thank you gift from LifeSouth and food from Firehouse Subs and Blue Bell Ice Cream. Since we are in the “Dog Days of Summer”, for each blood donation received, LifeSouth will donate one Beauregard the bloodhound stuffed animal to USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital. 

Get more info and let your friends know you will be going by checking into our event page on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s