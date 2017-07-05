Family Claims Escaped Inmate Injured Elderly Man

WKRG Staff Published:
Wanted escaped work release inmate, Jared Stokley

Mobile (WKRG) – A Mobile family claims a work release inmate robbed their elderly loved one and dragged him down a driveway, severely injuring him.

Investigators say Jared Stokely walked off his job site on Dauphin Island Parkway and stole a white 2007 Dodge Durango with a trailer attached and a lawn mower in the back. That is when family members say the victim was hurt.

They say Stokely dragged the 87-year-old man down a driveway severely scraping the man’s skin. They shared photos with News 5. 

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says this involves a theft, not a robbery and the man was injured while chasing the escaped inmate. Stokely remains on the loose tonight.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s