Did Amelia Earhart Survive? New Photo May Provide New Clues

(CNN) A newly uncovered 80-year-old photo is raising new questions about Amelia Earhart’s disappearance. A new documentary is renewing conversations about the famed pilot’s 1937 crash landing in the Pacific. The blurry photo was taken after the crash and experts are torn about what it may uncover. Some are saying it proves Earhart survived the crash and is in the photo with her navigator, Fred Noonan, who is also believed to have disappeared. Other experts say the photo falls flat and is just the latest in a web of unproved theories about Earhart’s disappearance. Earhart was the first female pilot to fly solo across the Atlantic. The History Channel documentary, “Amelia Earhart: the lost evidence” airs Sunday.

