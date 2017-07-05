Cat Killer Arrested

By Published:

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WFOR) —  Miami Beach Police arrested a hotel clerk they say shot an arrow at the head of a stray cat.

Wednesday morning police said they arrested and charged 36-year-old Georgios Lollias, with Animal Cruelty and Tampering with Evidence.

His arrest stems from an investigation that started back in April after a cat that resided in and around The Franklin Hotel on Collins Avenue was struck twice with a crossbow.

The cat, named Strushie, suffered irreparable injuries and was euthanized by a veterinarian.

Police say the cat lived in the area for years — that he was actually born there and cared for by the previous owner of the hotel. According to investigators — they were able to get evidence by getting the hotel surveillance video. Getting that video is also part of the investigation.

The idea of a cat being killed after being shot by arrows has many in the area stunned.

A nearby resident, Aaron Pope, reacted saying, “That is terrible. We’re south Florida. There’s cats everywhere. We take care of them, we take care of our cats here.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s