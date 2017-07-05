BREAKING: Search Continues for Teen Missing After Jet Ski Accident

Related Coverage BREAKING: One Missing After Jet Ski Accident

A desperate search will continue at daylight for a missing teenager involved in a jet ski accident near Port St. Joe, Florida.

Multiple sources have confirmed to News 5 that two teenagers from Baldwin County were involved in an accident involving a jet ski and a boat near the Highland Marina in Gulf County.

One teenager was pulled from the water with severe lacerations on his legs. The teen is in critical condition.

The missing teenager, a 19 year old, was wearing a life jacket at the time of the accident, but the life jacket was cut off by the boat’s propeller, according to a spokesperson for the Coast Guard Sector Mobile Command Center.

Search crews from the Florida Fish and Wildlife and the Bay County Sheriff’s office will continue to search for the missing teenager at daylight this morning. The Coast Guard and Gulf County Sheriff’s office will also continue to assist in the search.

The search is focused on a small area with a very narrow canal, a Coast Guard spokesperson told News 5.