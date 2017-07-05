BREAKING: Explosion on Eglin Air Force Base

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WKRG) — A little before 10 a.m., an explosion occurred at McKinley Climatic Lab on Eglin Air Force Base.

A 1,000-foot cordon has been established, and the surrounding area has been evacuated.

The source of the smoke has been identified as methyl chloride.. Avoid contact with the smoke if possible.

No injuries to any base employees as a result of this incident.

According to the EPA’s website on methyl chloride:

In humans, brief exposures to high levels of methyl chloride can have serious effects on the nervous

system, including convulsions, and coma. Other effects include dizziness, blurred or double vision,

fatigue, personality changes, confusion, tremors, uncoordinated movements, slurred speech, nausea, and

vomiting. These symptoms develop within a few hours after exposure and may persist for several

months:

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

For more information and updates visit: www.eglin.af.mil.

According to the lab’s website:

The McKinley Climatic Laboratory, an AEDC facility located here, has chambers where any climatic environment in the world can be simulated. The capabilities available at the Climatic Laboratory help engineers ensure maximum reliability and operational capability of complex systems as global operational theaters continue to impose harsh environments.

More details to come.