Boy with Autism Building a Jewelry Business, With Legos

(WSVN) For years, kids of all ages have been having fun building with Legos. Using social media to market his product, one boy’s mother introduced him to Lego jewelry hoping it would be a good outlet, but it turned out to be much more.

“It’s showed him a lot of what he can do and his potential and it’s opened doors for him. So that’s what I love to see,” said Milagros Mercardo, mother of 12-year-old Carlos Andrade. Carlos is a middle school student from Cutler Bay Florida. He is building a business out of Legos.

“I actually made this for my mom’s anniversary, actually it was Mother’s Day,” Carlos says about one piece.

Carlos, who has autism, has been making Lego jewelry for about three years. His mom introduced him to the idea, hoping it would be a good outlet for him, “he was having a rough time in school. It was very difficult for him at the time, so I was trying to find something that would motivate him again and kinda raise his self-esteem.”

“Well, she showed me LEGO jewelry and she inspired me to actually do Lego jewelry,” says Carlos who has sold his designs online for years. He’s been making more pieces since the family moved back to South Florida, .recently selling 20 necklaces through Facebook.

Carlos says the whole process can be pretty time consuming, “we take the order, make it first and then sometime we actually have to mail them out or meet them at a specific place.” His mother says, “he loves the fact that he gets to connect with people, he gets to go and deliver them himself, he gets to see how happy his clients are with his pieces, so he really enjoys that.”

Carlos’ jewelry pieces are all one-of-a-kind — he says once he makes a design, he doesn’t repeat it.