WI: Guinness Book Shortest Parade

MEQUON, Wisconsin (WDJT) –In Mequon, Wisconsin, parade goers were lined up for what was the Guinness Book of World Records’ shortest 4th of July parade.

From a stop sign to a red, white, and blue mailbox, the parade ran exactly 88 yards.

Before officiating the parade, Bob Walerstein, the Grand Marshall of the parade, decided to call up Guinness to find out what the record for the shortest parade was.

“Guinness said we have 640 records for parades. but we do not have one for the shortest July 4th parade in the United States of America,” says Walerstien.

The short route featured Bob and his neighbors and will be official once the Ozaukee County Circuit Court Judge, Sandy Williams, sends in the certification.