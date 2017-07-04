WATCH: Garden Shed Explosion

WEST YORKSHIRE, England (CBS) — A garden shed exploded after petrol vapours ignited inside, CCTV footage released by a British fire service on Tuesday (July 4) showed.

The walls and roof of the shed in West Yorkshire blasted apart before flames quickly spread.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire, which happened in early June, was probably caused when a faulty fluorescent light fitting ignited petrol vapours coming from petrol containers or garden machinery.

It added that because of the extent of the damage, the exact cause was difficult to establish.